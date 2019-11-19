BOMNIN CHEVROLET Donates $250K to Charitable Causes and Gave Away a Chevy Equinox During New Dealership Opening in Homestead

Arnaldo Bomnin celebrated the grand opening of his company’s first Chevrolet and Cadillac dealership in Homestead, Florida by giving away more than $250,000 in one night to the community.

During the celebration, dealership team members, community members and special guests gathered to enjoy music, food and entertainment, all while checking out the newest Bomnin dealership. The event was highlighted by a series of charity check presentations, which included:

$125,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

$55,000 to the Rotary Club of Homestead

$50,000 to the Police Officer Assistance Trust

$15,000 to the Military Affairs Committee

“There’s a quote on the the wall of our new dealership – we sell cars, but our passion is giving back to the community. This is at the core of everything we do at Bomnin Chevrolet,” said Arnaldo Bomnin, owner of Bomnin Chevrolet. “I grew up in a farming community similar to Homestead. I love it here. Our plan is to grow our support of the community and I couldn’t be more thankful for the warm reception we’ve been shown, so far.”

The night’s festivities reached an emotional crescendo with the presentation of a new 2019 Chevrolet Equinox as a gift to a local family in need. Eva Martinez and her family, whose 15-year-old son suffers from a rare genetic metabolic disorder called GA1, were invited to the event and surprised with the brand-new car.

“The generosity Bomnin Chevrolet has shown us is beyond my expectation. I had initially sent a letter to them asking for a discount. To give me a brand new, reliable car that allows me to provide for my family is amazing,” said Eva Martinez.

Bomnin Chevrolet Homestead is located at 1075 Southeast Sixth Avenue and was formerly Keith Pierson Chevrolet Superstore. Through the purchase of the dealership, Bomnin Chevrolet expects to bring over 100 new jobs to the area. Currently the company employs over 550 team across its four locations.

The new Bomnin Cadillac Chevrolet Homestead dealership is expected to contribute to Bomnin Chevrolet’s ongoing success and offer residents access to the award-winning inventory and services. “We have been the largest Chevy dealer to the Homestead area, and we can now better serve that community by being conveniently close by for sales and service,” said Bomnin. For more information regarding Bomnin Chevrolet, please visit www.bomninchevrolet.com or call 786-298-2688.