Venezuelan star Nella to perform at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) presents Nella, the renowned Venezuelan singer who is embarking on her first United States tour. The performance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m., on SMDCAC’s main stage.

A rising star in the international music world, Nella’s story began on the Venezuelan island of Margarita. She is recognized as a Berklee College of Music graduate and protégé of Javier Limon, the legendary flamenco artist and producer. She has since gone on to perform alongside artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Alejandro Sanz, Carlos Vives, and Luis Enrique.

Nella’s music is lauded as an innovative mix of Venezuelan and Andalusian folk, both tied together by the singer’s soulful tones. Her debut solo album, Voy, was released in May of this year.

Tickets are $37.50-$60 and can be purchased by calling 786-573-5300. The denter is located at 10950 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket regardless of age. This includes children and infants.

Tickets for patrons ages 13-22 can be purchased for $5 through Culture Shock Miami, a program that provides teens and young adults with reduced pricing for performances and cultural attractions throughout Miami-Dade County. Additional discounts are available for active military, youth (12 and under), seniors and groups of 20 or more. Contact the SMDCAC Box Office or visit SMDCAC.org.