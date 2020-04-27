KEEPIN’ IT LOCAL!
Grant Miller takes out from Poki Bowl in Pinecrest!
ByAaron Guerrero
-
202
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
TWU Local 291 Issues #RideNotDie Challenge to Miami Dade County Transit Director Alice Bravo
As many continue to shelter in place and work from home due to COVID-19, Miami-Dade County transit workers are heading out every day to...
COVID-19 and Hypertension
For the millions of Americans with hypertension, social distancing has also meant distancing from their health care providers. COVID-19 infection may be more serious...
Florida International University 3D-printed face shields initiative expanded to help local firefighters
FIU’s College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA) has expanded its initiative to produce 3D-printed personal protective equipment (PPE) for those on the...
Have eaten there a few times, food is EXCELLENT, HIGHLY RECOMMEND, anyone who likes sushi will LOVE Poki Bowl!!!