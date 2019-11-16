Rep. Donna Shalala to Host Veterans Job and Resource Fair

Donna E. Shalala

Congresswoman Donna Shalala is inviting local veterans to attend an end of the year Veterans Job and Resource Fair on Saturday, November 23, 2019 beginning at 12:00 PM. The event will take place at the Leslie Bowe Hall at Evelyn Greer Park located in the Pinecrest, FL and will provide an opportunity for veterans to meet with federal agencies, support groups, and potential employers.

“Veterans in our community deserve the outmost respect and recognition,” said Rep. Shalala. That is why I have supported legislation such as the DAVIE ActIMPROVE Well-Being for Veterans Act, and Veteran Treatment Coordination Act, among others, to improve their mental, physical, and financial well-being. I am encouraged by the progress we have already made in the 116th Congress, and I am excited to invite our heroes to this job and resource fair where they can explore opportunities that aims to help them to continue serving and contributing to our local community.”

WHO:    Congresswoman Donna Shalala

WHAT: Veterans Job and Resource Fair

WHERE: Leslie Bowe Hall at Evelyn Greer Park

8200 S.W. 124TH St.

Pinecrest, FL 33156

WHEN: Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

