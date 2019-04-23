Jury Awards $11.9 Million in Medical Malpractice Case

On April 9, 2019, David Sampedro, a partner at the Pinecrest-based law firm of Panter, Panter, & Sampedro, P.A., won a $11,882,175.48 verdict against osteopathic orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Melvin Rech, on behalf of Matthew Standley, and his wife, Corrine Standley. The jury found that a series of errors by Dr. Rech led to the amputation of Mr. Standley’s leg after a total knee replacement surgery was negligently performed which subsequently led to a tragic chain of events.

Upon being contacted by the Standley family, Mr. Sampedro requested that a board certified osteopathic orthopedic surgeon in Arizona review the case. The surgeon opined that Dr. Rech made three errors. He had mistakenly identified Matthew as a candidate for a total knee replacement; he failed to order prophylactic antibiotics; and he abandoned Matthew by failing to provide him appropriate medical care and treatment in addition to failing to respond to the nurses’ calls in the emergency room. As a result of Dr. Rech’s negligence, Matthew’s left leg was amputated.

After a 40-minute deliberation, the jury returned a verdict acknowledging the egregious conduct on the part of Dr. Rech and awarded the damages. The jury’s verdict acknowledged that Dr. Rech’s negligence and actions deserved an award recognizing the harms and losses he caused.

This lawsuit resulted from the alleged medical malpractice associated with the medical care and treatment provided by Dr. Rech to Mr. Standley. Dr. Rech recommended Mr. Standley for a total knee replacement despite the fact that Mr. Standley had previously had over 14 knee surgeries and previously suffered an infection resulting in osteomyelitis. Accordingly, Mr. Standley was at a higher risk of developing another infection. For these reasons, the Plaintiff contended that Dr. Rech carelessly and inappropriately identified him as a candidate for the surgery. The Plaintiff also contended that Dr. Rech failed to order prophylactic antibiotics to prevent a foreseeable infection and failed to provide adequate and appropriate postoperative health care. Consequently, Mr. Standley developed a postoperative infection, which ultimately resulted in the amputation of his left leg. Mrs. Standley, his wife, filed a derivative consortium action.

