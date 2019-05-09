Mental health Awareness Month event takes place at Pinecrest Gardens May 18

Palmetto Senior High School senior Hailey Gorman has always been one to take the bull by the horns when she has an interest in something. Recognizing that mental health is an issue that people are reluctant to talk about, Gorman has organized an event in Pinecrest to educate the community about mental health resources.

The event, entitled ILLUMINATE, will take place at Pinecrest Gardens on Saturday, May 18 from 12 – 4 p.m. There is an admission fee of $5 to enter Pinecrest Gardens.

“It’s so important for everyone to know that there are many mental health resources and services available to the people of Miami-Dade County. We especially hope teenagers will attend the event. It’s important to be able to help yourself, and to help a friend,” says Hailey.

Members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Project Semicolon and the Save a Warrior Foundation will be on hand to share information about these and other mental health issues. Palmetto Senior High School’s Psychology Club, the Interact Club and the Psi Alpha Honor Society will be there too, giving kids temporary semicolon tattoos and selling bracelets to raise money for their clubs.

At 1 p.m., a yoga class led by Joyce Sanders will take place, followed at 2 p.m. by a workshop on handling anxiety led by Dr. Stephanie Akl, Psy.D., and a 3 p.m. presentation by Dr. Keith Goldin, LMHC.

“Hailey nearly singlehandedly planned and organized this event. And since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, her timing is perfect,” says Palmetto AP Psychology teacher Gwen Schoolar, who will also attend as advisor to the Psychology Club.

“Ambitious and driven” is how Hailey’s father Scott describes her. She will attend the University of Central Florida in June and study psychology, of course.