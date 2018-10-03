Miami Herald Columnist Christina Mayo Is South Florida Writers Association Guest Speaker on Saturday, October 6th, 2018

South Florida Writers Association is honored and excited to host Christina Mayo at the next general meeting on Saturday, October 6th, 2018at 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM at the Pinecrest Library, 5835 SW 111 Street, Pinecrest, Florida, 33156.
Christina Mayo is a Freelance Writer with an impressive background in Advertising, Marketing, and Feature Writing for magazines and Newspapers.
She walks in the footsteps of her mother, Bea Moss, who was a longtime writer and editor for the Miami Herald.
Christina took over her mother’s Friends and Neighbor weekly column in 2007.
She will share her stories and tips about: “The Writer as Actor”.
Christina has always been a strong advocate of South Florida Writers Association and has written about us in her column of the Miami Herald Neighbors Section.
You can read her columns every Sunday for interesting news happening in our neighborhoods.
South Florida Writers Association monthly meetings are held at:Pinecrest Library
Meetings are free and open to the public.
Beverages and light snacks are served.
For more information visit www.sflwriters.org
