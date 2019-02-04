SFWA Annual Mango Writers Conference

The South Florida Writers Association will host their Annual Mango Writers Conference on Saturday, February 9, at the Winston Park Club House, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., at 8100 SW 132 Avenue.

The theme is “How Language Speaks,” and there will be a catered lunch, snacks, speakers, breakout groups, live music and raffle prizes! The registration fee is $50 for SFWA members, $60 for non-members and $25 for students.

The South Florida Writers Association (SFWA) is a 501 (C) 3 nonprofit educational and membership organization dedicated to literary arts and support of writing and writers in the community. Our mission is to establish and maintain a forum for fellowship, education and information among writers in the South Florida area; to encourage excellence and promote interest in literary achievements in the community.

It explores all genres of writing including: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Poetry, Self-Publishing, Play Writing, Romance, Mystery, Humor, Historical, Inspirational, Children’s Literature, Young Adult, Song Lyrics, Self-Help, Science Fiction, Business and Marketing.

SFWA meetings feature presentations about writing, publishing, and marketing topics or award-winning or best-selling authors, agents or publishers, which are held every first Saturday,10:30 a.m.to 12:30 noon, at the Pinecrest Library located at 5835 SW 111 Street, Pinecrest, FL 33156. The next meeting is on February 2.

For questions about the Mango Writers Conference contact Ricki Dorn at abbasone@att.net or 305-905-5055. To register online go to http://southfloridawritersassn.org/eventsmembership_paypal_payments.