Shalala, Fried, Fernandez, Field

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
In key Congressional, State, and Local races, the Community Newspapers endorses the following qualified candidates.
Donna Shalala: We endorse Shalala to win Florida’s 27th Congressional District because she has spent her entire life fighting to improve the lives of others. She fights for women’s rights, civil rights, better education, gun control, traffic solutions, and a clean environment.
Nikki Fried: For Florida State Commissioner of Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, we endorse lifelong Floridian, attorney, and passionate activist Fried. She’s a fighter, known for her ability to bring people of all parties and backgrounds together for a greater cause
Javier Fernandez: Because he will be an effective voice, we recommend Fernandez for Florida State House Seat 114. He is a successful land-use attorney and lobbyist, and has been active in non-profits throughout his professional life.
James Field: For Pinecrest Council Seat 4, we join the PBA and numerous other prominent organizations in endorsing long-time resident Field. He is most qualified due to his vast experience in Florida business, agriculture, and politics – all the right ingredients for success in serving.
My question to you, Mr. Miller, is what has James Field done for Pinecrest since his unsuccessful run for Council two years ago to earn your endorsement. Did he use the time to join any Village Committees or Advisory Boards, start a crime watch group, participate in the Inspire Pinecrest Community Engagement workshops or even occasionally attend Council meetings to learn our issues? It’s my understanding he did not. What has he done to gain your support, since you endorsed his opponent in 2016. Does outside business experience now trump community involvement? If so, please help me understand the relevance of his. How does working for a pumpkin producer located in rural Illinois translate to any unique insight into Pinecrest issues? And what “numerous prominent organizations” have endorsed him other than Community News, the PBA, and SAVE Action Pac – those are the ones listed on his website.