Shalala, Fried, Fernandez, Field

In key Congressional, State, and Local races, the Community Newspapers endorses the following qualified candidates.

Donna Shalala: We endorse Shalala to win Florida’s 27th Congressional District because she has spent her entire life fighting to improve the lives of others. She fights for women’s rights, civil rights, better education, gun control, traffic solutions, and a clean environment.

Nikki Fried: For Florida State Commissioner of Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, we endorse lifelong Floridian, attorney, and passionate activist Fried. She’s a fighter, known for her ability to bring people of all parties and backgrounds together for a greater cause

Javier Fernandez: Because he will be an effective voice, we recommend Fernandez for Florida State House Seat 114. He is a successful land-use attorney and lobbyist, and has been active in non-profits throughout his professional life.

James Field: For Pinecrest Council Seat 4, we join the PBA and numerous other prominent organizations in endorsing long-time resident Field. He is most qualified due to his vast experience in Florida business, agriculture, and politics – all the right ingredients for success in serving.