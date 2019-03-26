Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Office: 305-669-7355
Leagal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200

Stingrays Win Gold Cup

By: Community News |March 26, 2019

Pictured in their championship t-shirts from left to right; top row: Coach Jessie Rebhan, Jeneice Wright, Savannah Lamper, Ava Stevens, Coach Andrew Stevens, Brianna Fields, Taylor Rebhan, Gina-Marie Pineda, Coach Mike Lesman. Bottom row: Kamryn Wallisa, Valeria Portuondo, Kaley Dyer, Casey Lesman, Erin Zambrano, Isabella Pavlou

The Miami Stingrays 10U softball team is on fire! Winning all 3 tournaments they’ve entered in 2019 including the prestigious PGF Gold Cup in Orlando, the PGF Legacy in Altamonte Springs, and the USA Elite Select National Qualifier in Newberry.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment on "Stingrays Win Gold Cup"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*