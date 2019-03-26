Stingrays Win Gold Cup

Pictured in their championship t-shirts from left to right; top row: Coach Jessie Rebhan, Jeneice Wright, Savannah Lamper, Ava Stevens, Coach Andrew Stevens, Brianna Fields, Taylor Rebhan, Gina-Marie Pineda, Coach Mike Lesman. Bottom row: Kamryn Wallisa, Valeria Portuondo, Kaley Dyer, Casey Lesman, Erin Zambrano, Isabella Pavlou
The Miami Stingrays 10U softball team is on fire! Winning all 3 tournaments they’ve entered in 2019 including the prestigious PGF Gold Cup in Orlando, the PGF Legacy in Altamonte Springs, and the USA Elite Select National Qualifier in Newberry.
