Yes! It’s a 55lb Jack Fruit

By
Community Newspapers
-
3

Andrew Carricarte proudly shows us the 55 lb Jack Fruit that harvested last week from backyard garden in South Miami.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here