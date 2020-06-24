Trump International Beach Resort miami welcomes guests to get back to getaways this summer

Iconic South Florida resort reopens its doors with nightly room rates starting from $159

The beach is back! Just in time for summer, the independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort Miami proudly welcomes travelers back to Sunny Isles Beach with room rates starting from just $159 per night. Safe, outdoor fun is readily available for guests, who can partake in a variety of family-friendly activities, expertly designed by the resort’s recreational team. For those needing rest and relaxation, guests can soak in the South Florida sunshine from the comfort of their beach chair, take shaded sanctuary under an umbrella or simply lounge in their favorite chaise by the pool. With the ease and convenience of ordering from the resort’s Go Hotel Life app, full food and beverage service is now available for guests, both by the pool and at the beach. The pool and beach bars have fully resumed operations, and the resort’s signature restaurant, Neomi’s Grill, has additionally reopened, welcoming both guests and the public for breakfast and dinner daily.

In preparation for the reopening, the resort team has worked diligently, taking every precaution to ensure a safe, clean and fun vacation experience for all. Following all CDC and governmental guidelines, associates have participated in extensive training and will continue to receive ongoing education. Like other area hotels, the wearing of face masks is required of all employees and vendors, and on-site health screenings including temperature checks are taking place before each shift. The valet team and bell staff are wearing gloves whenever handling guest luggage and parking guest vehicles. The housekeeping team has added new measures, including extra attention to frequently touched items such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, telephone and light switches. Television remotes are also placed in plastic bags after each cleaning.

More visible changes to the arrival experience include new surface shields placed at key areas such as the front desk, the gift shop, the pool and beach welcome desk and other areas where staff interact with guests. Automatic hand sanitizer dispensers and hand wipes have been added to public areas, and signage and stanchions have been placed throughout the resort to remind guests on social distancing.

In addition to the enhanced safety and wellbeing practices, guests returning through Trump Miami’s doors will find an all-new arrival experience. The resort used the recent temporary closure to undergo a complete renovation of its lobby. Spearheaded by interior designer Carolina Keimig, the project draws inspiration from the resort’s surroundings on chic Sunny Isles Beach. Upon entering, guests will discover a light, natural color palette of bronzes, seafoam green and blue hues as well as curved silhouettes that seamlessly flow like waves from space to space. New furniture, including round sectionals and small, circular tables with seating, now provide intimate, separate spaces for guests to work or simply relax. Other design elements that guests are sure to notice include a striking onyx back wall placed behind the front desk, a preserved moss wall and a honeycomb-patterned chandelier hanging above the main seating area.

“While we know how eager travelers are to getaway and relax this summer, we also recognize that health and wellbeing have never been more of a priority and concern,” said Trump International Beach Resort Miami Hotel Director Meryl Flynn. “We appreciate our guests for choosing and trusting us with their stay. Their patronage helps support our employees, their families and our local community. Our guests can be confident that we have taken the utmost care, steps and practices to ensure their safety while we welcome them back through our doors.”

Prior to their stay, guests are strongly encouraged to download the resort’s Go Hotel Life App to explore the resort’s offerings. Once on property, guests can easily make dining reservations, housekeeping requests and much more from the convenience of their own device, while simultaneously earning rewards for complimentary food and beverage offerings during their stay. For more information or to download, visit https://www.trumpmiami.com/contact/guest-app.

About Trump International Beach Resort Miami:

An upscale, family-friendly resort on Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach, Trump International Beach Resort Miami is independently owned and operated, as well as being a member of the Preferred Hotel Group – Lifestyle collection. A refined, yet relaxed oceanfront retreat, this Forbes Four-Star resort offers guests 360 spacious, stylishly furnished rooms and suites, a full-service spa, a grotto-style swimming pool and poolside cabanas, the Planet Kids program and 22,000-square-feet of indoor/outdoor event space. Dining options include the modern American Neomi’s, Lobby Lounge and Gili’s Beach Club and Pool Bar. For more information, visit www.trumpmiami.com.