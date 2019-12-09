Ocean Cadillac Opening New Location Off I-95 in North Miami-Dade

Ocean Cadillac, previously located in Bay Harbor Islands, is opening a new flagship location just off I-95 and Miami Gardens Drive in North Miami-Dade. The soon-to-be all-new luxury dealership will be convenient to everyone in the surrounding areas within South Florida.

The stunning, state-of-the-art facility will feature a four-story illuminated showroom tower, an unparalleled selection of new Cadillacs and luxury pre-owned vehicles, and numerous service bays, all framed on 10 beautifully landscaped acres.

Today, Ocean Cadillac is fully operational in its temporary facility on the property of the new location with complete sales and service capabilities.

Ocean Cadillac owner Mario Murgado, who purchased the dealership five years ago with longstanding plans to move it closer to the urban core with visibility from the interstate, sees the relocation as a natural evolution for the dealership.

“The Cadillac brand is riding a major resurgence, and we look forward to showcasing it for the citizens of North Miami-Dade and the more than 235,000 residents and visitors who travel on I-95 each day,” says Murgado. “We enjoyed and are grateful for our longtime home on Bay Harbor Islands and appreciate the loyalty of our clients, but we are making this move to build a true showpiece for Cadillac and our customers.”

General Manager JeanCarlos Kent adds that it’s an exciting time to buy a Cadillac. “Cadillac continues to be an innovator in safety and convenience, while never veering from its luxury roots,” says Kent. “And the latest models, already here or arriving soon, do not disappoint.”

The new Ocean Cadillac will not only elevate the luxury vehicle-buying experience, it will enhance the community and bring countless jobs across sales, parts, service, and administration.

“We are excited to bring great employment opportunities to neighboring residents of Aventura and North Miami Beach as well as other parts of South Florida,” says Murgado. “We will have a tremendous economic impact on the local area.”

Ocean Cadillac, part of the Brickell Motors family, is located at 17800 Ipco Road, just off I-95 and Miami Gardens Drive. Ocean Cadillac proudly serves all of South Florida and is dedicated to providing a world-class experience for all sales and service customers. For more information, visit OceanCadillac.com.