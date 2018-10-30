Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Florida Medical Center Names Physician of the Quarter

By: Community News |October 30, 2018

Florida Medical Center proudly honors Dr. Malcolm Major, palliative medicine, as the hospital’s Physician of the Second Quarter for 2018. Dr. Major was nominated because his colleagues describe him as highly engaged, and he is beloved by both staff and patients.

He stepped in as the new chair of FMC’s pharmacy and therapeutics committee, and he is committed to ensuring patients have access to appropriate medications. He is being recognized for his outstanding service, commitment and dedication to caring for patients and the hospital staff.

