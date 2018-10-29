Florida Medical Center Gears up for 2018-2019 Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment Period Campaign

With the health insurance marketplace open enrollment beginning on November 1, 2018 and running through December 15, 2018, Florida Medical Center community education and outreach program aims to raise awareness and understanding of the Marketplace, as well as the insurance options available for those currently without insurance or looking to change plans.

As part of the enrollment effort, Florida Medical Center will provide a certified application counselor to assist residents in the Broward community with enrollment in a marketplace insurance plan that is right for each person or family.

The program works with community partners to offer educational materials and resources about the insurance exchanges to help simplify the process and educate the public.

For a list of important dates, plan information, upcoming events and counselor availability, and navigator hours please call Fritz Sirin at 954-735-6000 extension 2644.