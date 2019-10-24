How To Separate Waste For Collection After A Storm

According to statistics, many accidents or injuries occur after a Hurricane has left the area.

Let us do our part to keep our City safe. The proper placement of debris for collection after a hurricane is very important and essential to minimize safety hazards. The Public Works Department requires that debris be placed out for collection per the following categories: vegetative debris, construction debris, household garbage, hazardous waste, electronics, and large appliances.

*** Please note, we do NOT collect items from private property during a storm emergency.

Also, household garbage should be retained for your normal bulk collection schedule and NOT placed out during a storm emergency.

When you do place garbage placed outside for collection after a storm, please separate the items from vegetation and other categories previously mentioned above. If you place large appliances out for collection, secure/seal any doors or openings to prevent curious children from opening them. This will reduce any risk of safety hazards.

The reason waste should be separated in these categories is for safety. For example, placing debris away from the roadway and sidewalk will allow walking pedestrians and vehicular traffic to flow freely without obstruction. Additionally, debris piles should be placed away from any trees, hydrants, mailboxes, meters and light poles, because otherwise, it makes removal difficult, thus delaying cleanup crews from clearing the area in an expedited manner. Following these recommendations may allow first responders (police & fire rescue) to respond to emergencies efficiently, and allow utility companies to restore power sooner.

Please contact the Public Works Department at 954-964-0284 with any questions.