New Year Greetings

Greetings, family, neighbors and friends of the great City of West Park!

First, it is my hope that everyone enjoyed the holiday season, and I wish you all a very prosperous New Year! It is also my prayer, that as you may have been spending this time with friends and loved ones, that you took the time to hold them just a little closer, cherished every moment and created lots of memories that would last a lifetime.

Secondly, as your newly elected Commissioner, I would like to thank each resident for the overwhelming support shown to me throughout this most recent campaign season and election cycle. From the proud display of yard signs, banners, car magnets, t-shirts, social media posts, canvassing the neighborhood, distribution of literature, financial contributions and the many volunteer hours during early voting and election day, it was truly heartfelt and greatly appreciated. Thank you for your unwavering belief in me to continue making our great city a wonderful place to live, work and play, both now, and for generations to come. I honestly couldn’t have done it without you. So, to that I say, let’s continue to build upon this foundation of Positivity, Progression and Inclusion, and become the change we want to see in our community.

I would also like to thank my new colleagues on the dais (Mayor, Vice Mayor, and fellow Commissioners), the City Manager, City Attorney and our wonderful City staff for their warm embrace, well wishes and remarkable assistance in ensuring my smooth and seamless transition into office. It has been an amazing experience so far, and I look forward to serving alongside you throughout the next four years.

In closing, as one year has quickly come to an end, and we now embark upon a new one, we are provided with an opportunity to “reflect” on what HAS HAPPENED, as well as an opportunity to “project” what we would like to MAKE HAPPEN. That being said, it is my desire that we continue to be united in our efforts to remain The City of Positive Progression, and continue being the best neighbors to one another that we can possibly be.

Let’s get connected, stay connected, and be the change we want to see!

God bless, and I look forward to working with, and for you all!

#OneWestPark

#TogetherWeCan