Spotlight on Schools!

Welcome back to the 2020/2021 school year on behalf of Lake Forest Elementary School! Please check the school’s website frequently for important announcements and information you should know at https://www.browardschools.com/lakeforest. For instance, did you know that twice a week there will be Grab-and-Go meals available at Lake Forest Elementary? See below for more information. Stay safe and best wishes for a great school year!
West Park youth council receives voluntary service award
On Wednesday, September 2, 2020 the City of West Park Youth Council was awarded a 2020 Florida Recreation and Park Association's (FRPA) Voluntary Service...
Moving forward!
Fifteen years ago, West Park was developed based upon the need to be able to control our own d0estiny. Because of our diligence, we...
Mes de la Herencia Hispana Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
During National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15) we recognize the contributions made and the important presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans...