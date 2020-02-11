The 2020 Infiniti QX50 Autograph has what it takes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The 2020 Infiniti QX50 definitely has what it takes to challenge the more established luxury SUVs.

First thing I noticed is that it looks small on the outside, but don’t let that fool you. The QX50 has a roomy and stylish cabin, comfortable seating for five, and class-leading cargo space. In fact, the backspace is surprisingly big and the back seats have a 60/40 split. It is also easy to get in and out.

So here is what is new. Part of the second QX50 generation introduced for 2019, for 2020, Infiniti bumped up the technology by adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, has several advanced safety features that now are standard, and they introduced a new dual-screen infotainment system.

It also has a very nice ride as it glides over rough and uneven pavement, and is quiet at highway speeds.

What also stood out to me is that the QX50 provides value for the money. I got to test drive the Autograph AWD. With a starting MSRP of $53,850, it is the top trim level of five available:

There’s the base Pure, which has all the basics you would expect from a luxury crossover, along with advanced driving aids that are often optional on rivals.

Next there’s the Luxe and Essential trims, each adding a few extra features that buyers might enjoy.

The Sensory adds larger wheels and a Bose audio system, along with two packages that are optional on the Essential trim.

Finally, there is the Autograph, which is equipped with almost every feature the QX50 offers.

All come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (268 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. While front-wheel drive is standard, my test vehicle had the optional all-wheel drive.

But allow me to give a little more detail on each trim. The base Pure model kicks things off with features such as LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a dual-screen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a six-speaker sound system. A variety of advanced driver safety aids are also included.

Level up to the Luxe and you will receive upgrades such as a panoramic sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and remote engine start. Importantly, heated front seats and a navigation system are available as stand-alone options.

The Essential trim further adds a surround-view parking camera system, heated mirrors, front parking sensors, and the Luxe’s optional navigation system and heated front seats.

The Sensory model tacks on bigger wheels, a 16-speaker audio system, and two packages that are optional on the Essential: the Convenience package (leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, and a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel) and the ProAssist package (adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control and lane departure intervention).

And so here I am in the QX50 Autograph, at the top of the trim ladder. It includes all of the Sensory trim’s standard and available features, plus a hands-free power liftgate, adaptive headlights, upgraded interior upholstery and trim, and two of the Sensory’s optional packages: the Climate package and the ProActive package (the ProAssist package, plus even more safety features).

The only option available with the Autograph is the $650 Tow package for all-wheel-drive models. With it, you can tow up to 3,000 pounds — and it adds a larger radiator, a transmission oil cooler, and a tow hitch and receiver.

My Autograph had a fuel economy rating of 22 downtown and 28 highway.

