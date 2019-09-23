A sweet recipe for a sweet New Year

Rosh Hashana marks the beginning of the new Jewish year and starts sundown Sunday, September 29 and ends sundown Tuesday, October 1. It is a time to reflect, celebrate with loved ones and of course eat a traditional and festive holiday meal. The Jewish New Year is distinguished by greeting one another with the words “Shana Tovah U’metuka,” Hebrew for “a good and sweet New Year.” Appropriately, the holiday table is abundant with foods that reflect an appetite for happy, prosperous and sweet days to come incorporating apples, honey, dates and pomegranates.

Executive Chef Martin and Pastry Chef Buisson at Vi at Aventura, the luxury senior living community, offer a delectable and easy-to-prepare recipe for a Golden Apple Cobbler that will make you the holiday hero and give your family a head start to a sweet New Year.

Ingredients:

• 8 cups Golden Apple peeled & chopped

• 1.5 cups brown sugar

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 2 tsp. ground cinnamon

• ¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

• 2 tsp. baking powder

• ¾ cup granulated sugar

• ½ cup whole milk

• 1 vanilla bean

• 1 pinch salt

• ½ cup melted butter or margarine

Preheat the oven at 375 degrees. Combine apples & brown sugar, add ¼ cup of flour, lemon juice, cinnamon and nutmeg, and let it rest. In a separate bowl, stir remaining flour, baking powder, granulated sugar, milk, vanilla and salt. Add melted butter or margarine to the apple mixture, toss. In a baking dish arrange the apple mixture in an even layer, then top with the flour mixture. Bake for 45 minutes or until golden brown. Serves 8 guests.

“For many residents, the best part of the holidays are the memories and traditions around food they have created with their families,” said Vi at Aventura’s Executive Chef Martin. “This recipe is always a favorite because it represents the tradition of eating apples for a sweet new year and is easy to prepare with the grandchildren.”

In addition to their extensive education from the most esteemed culinary schools around the world, Chef Martin and his team have received customized training by the Culinary Institute of America on nutrition, healthy cooking, baking techniques and flavor dynamics and prepare exquisite meals that rival top restaurants.

Vi at Aventura is located at 19333 West Country Club Drive. To learn more, visit miami.viliving.com, call 305-912-0613 or email Aventura@viliving.com.