Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Announces New Shows For The New Year

Events will be offered with physically-distanced seating

AVENTURA, Fla. (January 15, 2021) – Celebrating its 10th Anniversary Season, Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is reopening its doors in the new year and welcoming back audiences with a slate of must see shows presented with limited capacity and physically-distanced seating.

“We have been working in collaboration with our partners at Cleveland Clinic to develop and update health and safety guidelines and practices to provide an optimal experience for our guests,” said Aventura Arts & Cultural Center General Manager Jeff Kiltie. “Audiences can purchase tickets with confidence knowing that any tickets for any performances rescheduled due to the pandemic will be automatically moved and honored on the new performance date or eligible for a credit or refund.”

Seating for all the newly-announced performances allows for 6 feet of physical distance and tickets are available only in pods of 2 or 4 seats together. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center’s plans for limited capacity reopening have been reviewed and approved by local government officials and will be updated as needed.

Shades of Bublé: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé is performed Saturday February 20 at 2 and 8 p.m. Delivering the sophistication, retro style, and high-energy fun that Bublé brings to his concerts, the stars perform thrilling new three-part vocal arrangements in a setlist of big-band standards from the jazz era along with classic pop hits and Billboard chart toppers from today. Tickets are $45 – $49.

A brand new show with all new magic, Mike Super Magic & Illusion 2.OH! Show! is presented Saturday, March 13 at 2 and 7 p.m. The audience for these family friendly performances becomes involved like never before as they possibly solve a murder mystery, see someone travel thru time and witness impossible predictions and mind reading – all in the first 10 minutes. The winner of NBC’s Phenomenon and a top finalist from America’s Got Talent, Super transcends the “trick” and connects personally with his audience on a relatable level. His appeal to both young and old has made him one of the most sought after mystifiers in the world. Tickets are $40-$45 with $25 student tickets and $5 lap seats for infants 12 months and under.

Relive all the wonderful variety shows of the ’70s & ’80s as Stars of LaCage present Master Illusionists: The Edwards Twins on Saturday, March 20 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Anthony & Eddie Edwards use state of the art make-up to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday. Las Vegas’ number one impersonators perform the hits of Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Frankie Valli, Tom Jones and many more in the show NBC Today called, “one of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen.” Tickets are $50 – $70.

Enjoy a celebration of the Great American Songbook with Swing Time! The Judy Carmichael Trio on Thursday, April 8 at 8 p.m. The Steinway Artist and GRAMMY®-nominated pianist/singer-songwriter performs standards including “I Got Rhythm,” “Why Can’t You Behave,” “Honeysuckle Rose” and “Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea,” as well as her own soulful, witty compositions. Exploring the history and culture of jazz as well as improvisation and vocal interpretation, Carmichael’s concerts are a musical master class for all ages. Ticket are $45-$49.

Face coverings are required at all times unless actively consuming food and beverages in designated areas. Health and safety guidelines will be followed and are available at AventuraCenter.org under the visit tab.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.

