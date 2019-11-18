Campbell ,Property, Management ,hosting ,complimentary ,Condo, Board ,Certification,Course

Campbell Property Management, Eisinger Law and Platinum Group Security are sponsoring a complimentary, DBPR-approved condo board certification course on Wednesday, December 11th at the Hollywood Beach Culture & Community Center. Registration for the free event will begin at 10:30am.

The event will run from 11am to 1pm and include two presentations: “Board Member Best Practices” by Dan Tiernan from Campbell Property Management and the “Condo Board Certification Course” from Alessandra Stivelman from Eisinger Law. The course is a board member’s guide to the statutes and rules governing condo associations in Florida and fulfills condo board member state certification requirements. Brunch will be served and there will be plenty of time for Q & A.

“This course is essential for condo board members. It is everything you are required to know from the state of Florida about running your community’s association,“ said Gary Pyott, Campbell’s VP of Operations in Miami-Dade & South Broward.

For more information and to reserve your spot at the event, go to CPMES.eventbrite.com or call (954) 998-2938. To learn more about Campbell Property Management, visit CampbellMGT.com.