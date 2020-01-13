Ellie’s Army “Dirty Socks 5K Run and Walkathon” returns to Aventura on Sun. January 19

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A full morning of family activities, including a kids’ race, Zumba, face-painting and crazy hair, food trucks, a DJ and more, are in store for the Ellie’s Army Foundation charity run and walk on Sunday, January 19th.

Starting at the Aventura Library, 2930 Aventura Blvd., Aventura 33180, registration opens at 7 am and the timed race begins at 8am and the walk follows immediately afterwards.

The Children’s Race begins at 10am and family activities continue on through 12 noon.

Enjoy a Dolphins’ Football Throw with veteran Dolphins quarterback Jay Fiedler and other NFL current and alumni players. Great raffle prizes await, and everyone receives a swag bag with a free t-shirt and other goodies, as long as supplies last.

Rudabeh Shabazi from Channel 4 will serve as Emcee throughout the event. The Ellie’s Army Dirty Socks 5K Run and Walkathon will start at the Aventura Library, and run parallel to the Don Soffer Aventura Fitness Trail that encircles the beautiful JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

Registration is $35 dollars ($45 day of); students are $25 and kids under ten are $10. For the $100 VIP ticket, guests will enjoy VIP Parking, VIP Registration, access to the VIP Tent to enjoy breakfast and to pick up their swag bag before participating in the 5K Race or Walkathon.

This charity event, benefiting Ellie’s Army Foundation, was created in memory of Ellie Levy, a South Florida resident born with cystic fibrosis, a genetic terminal disease that primarily affects the lungs. At the age of 22, Ellie received two consecutive double-lung transplants in an effort to save her life. Ellie was told that if she wanted to survive, she must walk. Her doctor said that he wanted to see “dirty socks” so that he could see she had been walking.

So regardless of the pain, Ellie walked and walked and walked. She was a warrior. Despite her efforts and those of her doctors, Ellie did not survive. She was only 23 years old when she succumbed to the illness. However, Ellie’s lessons, spirit and inspiration remain. Ellie’s Army Foundation provides financial resources for families of children and young adults battling life-threatening illnesses to give them the best chance to survive.

For more information, ElliesArmy.org, or call Stacey Levy at 305.756.0068