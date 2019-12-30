Senator Jason Pizzo…. man of the people

Whether it’s volunteering to serve food at Camillus House, or planting gardens with Education Fund Miami, or participating in a food distribution with South Florida Seniors in Action, or sharing an art class with Justice League students at Temple Beth Sholom, or meeting with students at a Little Haiti community center, Florida State Senator Jason Pizzo acts from his heart. Elected to Florida Senate District 38 in 2018, which covers Aventura, Sen. Pizzo has always found the time to help others. Prior to his election to the state Senate, Pizzo was an Assistant State Attorney with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Just recently, Sen. Pizzo was asked to help the Anchors Away Foundation with keeping a little electronic golf cart at Oleta River State Park, home base of the Anchors Away program. This foundation, created by the Aventura Marketing Council/ Chamber of Commerce in 2003 in partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, is dedicated to providing free sailings to disabled students as part of the Marine Academy. Through sponsorships, the foundation covers all costs of purchasing and maintaining these specially-equipped access dinghies. There are some boats with electronic equipment for those children who have no use of their arms. Starting with just one boat back in 2004, under the leadership of former Aventura Vice Mayor Billy Joel, there are now 37 of these tip-proof boats. The Anchors Away Foundation has gained international notoriety for helping students not only learn how to sail on their own, but experience freedom on the water that they may not have on land, expand their horizons, increase self-confidence, socialization and life skills. The foundation also covers all the expenses with equipment maintenance and repair, as well as beach access wheelchairs and the electric golf cart that is used to move the boats from the storage shed to the beachside. Miami-Dade County Public Schools provides the bus transportation for the students to partake in this wonderful activity. Within 24 hours of learning the issue of the golf cart, Sen. Pizzo and his A-team office, had it resolved.

The South Florida community is so fortunate to have Senator Jason Pizzo representing them!