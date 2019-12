This slideshow requires JavaScript.

We knew Cameron Wheeler, now Camie Liz, would make her mark in the world of music ten years ago. Ten-year-old Cameron was one of the Young Stars who sang in the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce’s first annual YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE in 2010. Back then, Aventura Vice Mayor Billy Joel said, “This young girl has it all—a great voice, stage presence and terrific personality—and she’s only going to get better!”