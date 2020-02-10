Exploring Hungarian Wine and Culinary Tours

Anita Batternay, Owner and Managing Director of Nature and Wine Travel.com (www.NatureandWineTravel.com) based in Budapest, Hungary, was recently in South Florida to meet with travel agencies that specialize in European wine and culinary group tours.

Batternay said, “We have world-class wines that received the highest awards in the industry. We were here in South Florida to connect with top-calibre travel agencies.

Everyone knows Italy and France when it comes to wine, but Hun gary is behind them only in strong marketing, not in quality. We lost 50 years of marketing due to the Communist regime, and now that we are an open market, we are able to present our wines to the world. The French judges gave the highest awards, the Gold and Platinum medals, to Hungarian wines in London, Paris and Bordeaux. The most expensive wine in the world, Royal Tokaj Essencia selling for approx. $40,000 a bottle, is from Hungary.”

Batternay’s company provides Hungarian wine and gourmet tours to Lake Balaton and Budapest. Budapest was voted the 2019 European Best Destination. With a strong culinary culture, Nature and Wine Travel provides organic and authentic traditional meals to go with their award-winning wines. Lake Balaton and Budapest have an exquisite natural environment and the tours provide accommodations including castles and mansions.

Batternay understands the extensive local wine industry and has key relationships with winery owners, organic food farmers, restauranteurs and the local business community.

Personal meetings with the winemakers and private home dinners by the winery owner families and best regional chefs are scheduled. Because of these strong connections, Anita has developed an incomparable wine, culinary and nature tour business that is unique and captivating, and all tours are customized to the travel agency’s clients’ needs. Rotisseurs Association, a worldwide network of wine and gastronomy afficionados and European Rotary Clubs have discovered the benefits of Nature and Wine Travel tours.

For more information, contact US and Canada representative Michael Leitman at 954-554-0291 to schedule a conference call.