Interview with David McKnight

As a student at Don Soffer Aventura High School, it was a pleasure for me to sit down with my principal, Mr. David McKnight, and interview him on his life and how he reached the success point he is currently at. Beginning with his early life, McKnight was a “navy brat” moving from city to city every few years. He lived in Jacksonville, then moved to Boston, however, he spent most of his life living in the suburbs of Washington D.C. from first grade to tenth grade.

There, his parents were stationed to work in the Festa Naval Hospital with relatives in the neighborhood. When McKnight’s father retired from the Navy, they moved down to Macon, Georgia, where his father obtained a job working for Geico Insurance. McKnight described the difference in the culture and lifestyle as he moved from a well-kept public school system to one that was not as cared for. This is one of the reasons Mr. McKnight can lead our school with such brilliant ideas; he has genuinely seen it all from amazing to unfortunate education.

As McKnight reflected on his childhood, he reminisced on the impact his parents had on him during his youth. He shared how his parents taught him a light-hearted and humored personality and an amazing work ethic. McKnight chose to teach because working in business did not satisfy his need to help others. When he visited a school for a fundraiser, he realized his true passion for education and decided to study guidance and counseling to help students with

their struggles. Before he knew it, he was an assistant principal and kept growing through education. He worked as regional director for Charter Schools USA in South Florida and South Carolina. After, he switched positions to new school opening director and overlooked every school opened by Charter Schools USA. McKnight decided to settle down and become principal at Don Soffer Aventura High School because he was thinking about retirement and his chance to get back into individual schools which was a goal of his before he finished working. He loves the community in Aventura and the culture here. McKnight has worked at Coral Springs Charter School, North Broward Academy of Excellence, and Keysgate Charter School, before his current occupation at DSHS.

As McKnight prepared for the opening of our school, he claimed his biggest struggle was to open the school on time. He and Aventura City Manager Eric Soroka, worked very closely to prepare for the opening of the school and were determined to make it work. McKnight and those on the subcommittee would meet and discuss every little detail to make the school a success. In Mcknight’s eyes, the school is doing as well as he expected. The variety of students and the way the school interacts with the community is one of his favorite aspects. The school management is going great and McKnight is truly focused on letting each student discover their passion and their purpose for the future. McKnight’s biggest achievement at DSHS is bringing in amazing and A-list teachers for the students. In the future, McKnight hopes to expand community partnerships, find internships for the students of DSHS, building clubs and electives, and to expose students to different colleges.

To end the interview, I asked a few fun questions to get to know the fun side of Mr.

McKnight.

Favorite Ice Cream Flavor: Caramel Almond Brittle by Ben and Jerry’s Favorite Movie: Any Documentary

Favorite Activity: Work in the garden/botany

Favorite Author: James Missioner (because of his ability to paint an opaque

and clear picture in the head of the reader)

Sitting down with Mr. McKnight was an experience I will never forget and I appreciated him taking the time out of his busy schedule to sit down with me and talk.