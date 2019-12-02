Nick Jonas and John Varvatos launch fragrance with fan Meet & Greet at Macy’s

1 of 2

International menswear designer John Varvatos and Macy’s celebrated the launch of the latest John Varvatos and Nick Jonas fragrance, JVxNJ Silver Edition, at Macy’s Aventura today. An award-winning creative collaboration between renowned international menswear designer John Varvatos and musician and actor Nick Jonas, JVxNJ Silver Edition is a fresh, effervescent and exhilarating fragrance that transports you and captures the moment when you can truly let go and relax.

The first 200 customers who purchased a JVxNJ Silver Edition fragrance at Macy’s Aventura received special access to a meet & greet with John Varvatos and Nick Jonas.

The fragrance and more information are available at macys.com.