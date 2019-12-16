Pollo Tropical hosts SpeedBiz for one-on-one networking

Pollo Tropical was the site of a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce SpeedBiz program. Ending the year with an unconventional breakfast of Pollo’s famous Marinated Chicken Sliders for breakfast, as well as coffee, fruits and sweets, SpeedBiz provides outstanding one-on-one networking for AMC members. Similar to Speed Dating, SpeedBiz gives businesspeople the opportunity to quickly meet another business prospect within a 3-minute timeframe before moving on to the next person, sharing business cards and a short conversation.

After the meeting, participants had ample time to re-connect with any of the businesses over a savory breakfast buffet.

For more information, visit pollotropical.com or aventuramarketingcouncil.com