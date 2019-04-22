Dave Aronberg, Palm Beach State Attorney, guest speaker at Law Seminar

The Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce and the North Dade Bar Association have partnered to present an upcoming Law Seminar featuring Dave Aronberg, State Attorney for Palm Beach County and a former member of the Florida Senate.

The seminar, for attorneys, judges and paralegals only, will be held in late April at the Bonefish Grill in Aventura. Attorneys who participate in the seminar will receive two Continuing Legal Education Credits from the Florida Bar.

Aronberg’s topic is “The Opioid Epidemic: How We Got Here”, and will cover topics such as marketing abuses, statistics and trends, state and Federal laws and regulations and abuses of well-intended Federal laws as well as new laws to combat the problem at the state and Federal level.

He was elected State Attorney in 2012 and re-elected without opposition in 2016. He is a former Assistant Attorney General, White House Fellow and Florida Senator. At State Attorney, Aronberg leads a team of 120 prosecutors and 220 professional staff in five office throughout Palm Beach County. In 2016, he created a Sober Homes Task Force that has made over 55 arrests for patient brokering and insurance fraud in the rehab industry and has led to new Florida laws that have become the model for other states.

His efforts convinced Google to restrict advertisements and improve screening for addiction treatment. As opioid deaths continue to rise nationally, Palm Beach County experienced a 62% decrease in opioid overdose deaths in the first four months of 2018, compared to the same period last year.

