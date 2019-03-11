Part 3: 5 Ways Your Board Can Improve Communications

How well your board communicates has a tremendous impact on your association. Great communication can lead to better relationships with residents and helps build a stronger sense of community.

In this last article, we’re sharing 5 principles that every board can benefit from.

Prioritize transparency. These days, homeowners expect greater transparency from their boards. Some boards have become more cautious about sharing information to avoid debates. This can backfire. If you need to communicate something that residents won’t like, be honest and share what led to the decision.

Use multiple communication channels. In addition to the traditional methods of communication, there are digital options: e-mails/e-blasts, websites, newsletters, phone calls/texts, and social media. Each serves a different purpose; for example, residents can voice their opinions at meetings and e-mails can inform about events and policies.

Communicate often. Silence breeds uncertainty that can foster rumors, so it’s important to keep communication flowing and constant. If the task is too much for board members to do themselves, create a committee and engage the help of your property manager.

Be accurate. Some boards share too much information at once if they aren’t careful. Make sure that what you’re sharing is thought through. Otherwise, you can leave your board at greater risk of liability. Verify with your property manager and your attorney that what you are about to share is accurate and appropriate.

Create opportunities for residents to be heard. Owners’ forums shouldn’t be the only time that board members make themselves available to residents. Casual gatherings are a great opportunity for residents to meet with members. Make it clear that the board can only act during meetings and only on agenda items.

