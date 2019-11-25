Barnacle’s Starlight Movie presentation of 1944 thriller Gaslight set for Dec. 1

For a really cool way to spend a great night out — while also supporting historic preservation — go no farther than The Barnacle Historic State Park in Coconut Grove. On Dec. 1, the estate’s Starlight Movie presentation of Gaslight takes place between 7 and 9 p.m.

Best part is this exclusive outdoor screening is free with membership in The Barnacle Society, a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this gem of a park located right in the heart of the Grove. Non-members are invited to join online at www.TheBarnacle.org.

Gaslight is a 1944 thriller starring Ingrid Bergman as a young woman whose new husband (played by Charles Boyer) will do anything to protect his terrible secret — and it is driving her insane.

Speaking of insanity, patrons no longer need to go crazy looking for a parking in the Grove, if they simply chose to use the FreeBee app for a complimentary shuttle to get to The Barnacle. They also may save gas and take advantage of a bicycle valet service at the park, provided by Bike Coconut Grove. For more information, visit www.coconutgrove.com.

The park’s main gate opens one hour before showtime and closes 15 minutes after the movie begins. Picnics, flashlights, and lawn chairs are welcome, but no pets. To land a great spot on the lawn, movie-goers are encouraged to get to the park a little early.

Located at 3485 Main Hwy., The Barnacle Historic State Park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. For information about the park, call 305-442-6866 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle.