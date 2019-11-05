BizHack 4-week accelerated course with The Idea Center

“Launch Facebook Ads That Convert” is a 4-week course led by Dan Grech of BizHack Academy. In this hands-on course, you’ll launch ads on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and the Facebook Audience Network. We’ll get you set up on Facebook Business Manager and with the Facebook Pixel, launch a video ad campaign targeting your ideal customer, and help you analyze the results to extract learnings and optimize future campaigns. This four-week course is ideal for business owners and marketers who want to quickly learn how to use social media advertising to generate profitable leads and sales for their business.
No Prior Advertising Experience Required. Seating is Strictly Limited.
TICKET LINK: https://bizhack30.
eventbrite.com/?aff= CommunityNewspaper
What You Will Get
- Weekly Class Session(s) – in-person or live webinar
- Copy of Class Presentations
- How To Videos for Technical Onboarding to class platforms
- How To Videos for Technical Onboarding to Facebook Business Manager
- How To Worksheets
- A Peer Network of Business Owners and Marketers
- Access to a Members-Only Discussion Group
- Access to Google Classroom with Class Material
- Email Support
- 1:1 Coaching (Additional Cost)
We’ll use these tools:
- Ads Manager
- Creative Hub
- Audience Insights
You’ll learn how to:
- Create a free video in minutes that can be used in your ad
- Retarget people who’ve shown an interest in your business
- Leverage strategic feedback from experts and your peers
You’ll get:
- BizHack’s 10 Commandments of Facebook Advertising
- Case studies of how small businesses use online ads to grow
- Access to a dynamic network of Miami business owners and marketers
Location:
The Idea Center at Miami Dade College in downtown Miami
Days and Times:
Four Wednesdays from 9 am to 12 noon on November 13, 20, December 4, 11
Weekly Breakdown
- Pre-Work – Facebook Business Manager Setup + Overcoming Technical Hurdles
- Class 1 – (Wednesday, November 13, 9 am-12 noon) – The Four Pillars of Facebook Ads + Find Your Ideal Customer
- Class 2 – (Wednesday, November 20, 9 am-12 noon) – Craft Your Offer + Message
- Class 3 – (Wednesday, December 4, 9 am-12 noon) – Create a Thumb-Stopping Video
- Class 4 – (Wednesday, December 11, 9 am-12 noon) – Interpret Your Results + Retarget Your Prospects
Important note:
- No class on Thanksgiving week – Nov 27