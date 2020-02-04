Explore God Initiative is the Largest Effort to “Talk God” in Miami Since the Billy Graham Crusade of 1949

Billy Graham was long-known for his ability to communicate about God to the masses, making Him personal and real. In 1949, Graham held the 5th of his 417 total crusades in Miami, bringing a message of hope to what was then a post-war sleepy, southern town.

In the spirit of working across cultural and denominational lines, Explore God Miami is working to answer life’s “big” questions. To that end, hundreds of churches, individual ministries, and everyday people across our city are exploring these “big” questions together through the Explore God initiative for 7 weeks starting February 02, 2020.

Designed to make it easy for anyone to find honest answers to their legitimate questions, Explore God seeks to respond through meaningful conversations… Does life have a purpose? Is there a God? Why pain and suffering?

We all have these questions, and many more! Some of us ask more openly than others, but nonetheless, we are all asking.

Explore God is designed for people to have genuine discussions and help provide responses, if not at least dialogue, to these profound struggles we all share as human beings. Discussion groups will be taking place throughout the week in a variety of locations: from homes and businesses to coffee shops and churches found anywhere from Homestead to the Broward line! Go to ExploreGod.com/Miami to find a group near you!

There are over a 100 churches and ministries currently engaged in this process, with a unifying Open Forum and Concert on Thursday, February 13th at 7pm at the University of Miami’s Watsco Center.

Best Selling Author & Renowned Apologist Ravi Zacharias will be addressing that all defining question, “Is there a God?” followed by an open Q&A. Ravi’s ministry has always sought to not just answer the question but the person too.

Following the open forum, Explore God Miami will host a concert with Vous Band, Redimi2, Ingrid Rosario and Run 51, benefiting foster care in Miami-Dade through Chris Tomlin’s Angel Armies. TV News Personality Diana Diaz from WSVN 7 News will be our emcee.

Explore God is a great way to put all of our preconceived notions about God aside, and begin a path towards finding answers to true meaning in our lives.

I look forward to seeing you at the Watsco Center on February 13th!

