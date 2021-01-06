Miami native reenlists in Navy as his son administers oath

Miami native, Command Master Chief Jans Valdespou reenlisted aboard USS Constitution on Nov. 30, 2020, for four years of Navy service.

The oath of enlistment was administered to Valdespou by his son, Air Force Second Lt. Jans Valdespou Jr.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Valdespou said. “It represents the meaning of hard work and sacrifice. We both look to each other for success, and we both believe freedom isn’t free.”

Through reenlistment, a Sailor takes an oath and signs a contract to continue serving their country as a member of the U.S. Navy and the armed forces.

Valdepsou has served in the Navy for 25 years, and his previous duty stations include USS Elrod (FFG 55), USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), USS Anzio (CG 68), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), and a tour as a Recruit Division Commander at Recruit Training Command.

Valdespou, born in Havana, Cuba, moved to Miami and graduated from Hialeah High School in 1994 before enlisting in the Navy on Dec. 15, 1995.

USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.

The ship earned the nickname of “Old Ironsides” during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.