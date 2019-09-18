Center seeks local performers of all kinds to provide pre-show entertainment

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) is inviting Miami’s best artists to be part of a new Arsht Center initiative. The Center is seeking a variety of performing artists – buskers, roving artists, acrobats, magicians, poets and entertainers of all kinds – to showcase their talents for guests on and around the Arsht Center campus.

Artists are invited to view the eligibility and criteria guidelines here.

This is a paid opportunity and all artists are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis until the program capacity reaches capacity. Early application is encouraged.

“The Arsht Center is taking new steps to offer a welcoming experience for all of our guests as they arrive, before they even get to their seats. We are inviting Miami’s talented street artists to join us in helping to create memorable experiences for all of our visitors,” said Liz Wallace, vice president of programming for the Arsht Center.