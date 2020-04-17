Marketing in the time of Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has clobbered the economy, but even a prizefighter on the ropes looks for an opening to land a straight right and win the fight.

Most Miami businesses are on the ropes, looking for any opportunity to keep existing clients and land new ones (without personal interaction). Although many shun marketing as a luxury during recessions, the reality is that now is exactly the time to boost marketing efforts, to the extent you can afford it.

Marketing does not have to be expensive to be effective. Here are some ideas to consider:

– Write a press release about your company and send it to the good people at Community Newspapers. Then contact them about their online marketing programs, which reach hundreds of thousands of people via email and are quite affordable.

– Use social media platforms, or get your teenager to show you how to start an Instagram, Facebook and Twitter presence. Start a blog and post short articles and videos (which work the best of all). Tell people what’s special about your company.

– Consider a little online advertising. “Because demand has nearly collapsed, online advertising is more affordable than ever,” says Steven Cabeza of

Amplificationinc.com, a South Florida social media marketing company. “At the same time, people are spending more time online than ever before.”

– Lastly, if your budget allows, hire a PR professional to write your content, get your story to the press and handle your social media.

David Pearson is a Coral Gables marketing consultant and writer. He can be reached at david@davidpearsonassociates.com.