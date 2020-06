Meet Jose Molliner from Coral Gables Hospital

Jose L. Molliner is an administrative director at Coral Gables Hospital. In his role, Molliner is responsible for all many of the operations at the hospital including radiology, hospitality, security and engineering. He has been with Coral Gables Hospital for 26 years. Prior to working at Coral Gables Hospital, he worked at sister facilities Palmetto General Hospital and Hialeah Hospital in the radiology department. He received his associates degree from Miami-Dade Community College. He received his bachelors degree from Southerland University in Los Angeles in Health Administration, and he also received his masters in Health Administration from Dade Medical University. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing, ATV riding and camping.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here