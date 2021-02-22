10 Exercises You Can Do at the Office

Sometimes we get so caught up in our workday that we barely move from our desk. Good for our productivity; bad for our body. It’s important that we keep our body moving. Exercising every day for 30 minutes, or even an hour, won’t matter if you’re going to stay sedentary the other 23 hours of the day.

Your office may not have a gym available, but you can get exercises in even without one. When you’re moving, more blood is pumping through your body, nourishing your organs, especially your brain. And you are less likely to hit that afternoon “wall.”

10 Exercises to Do at the Office

Skip the elevator. Taking the stairs instead of the elevator is a great way to burn some extra calories. You can burn up to 15 calories per three flights of stairs. And while that may not seem hugely impactful, remember that little change adds up in a day — and in a week. And bonus: studies show that elevator buttons carry all kinds of viruses you definitely want to avoid (like the flu).

Take the long way to meetings. It just may confuse your coworkers at first, but they’ll see the results of your strategy soon enough.

Pick up an activity tracker. It does NOT have to be the most tech-advanced, just one that that tracks your steps so that you can challenge yourself while hitting your daily goal. Get a group at work together for a friendly “steps” contest. You’re more likely to reach goals when you add accountability in the mix.

Do lunges in place. Lunges target the quadriceps and involve additional muscles including the glutes, hamstrings, calves and core muscles, making them a highly impactful exercise for toning the lower body.

Wall sit. It’s exactly what it sounds like: you sit against a wall and slide down as far as you dare to go and hold for at least 20 counts. This is a burner — so be prepared.

Chair dips. We don’t want to leave those arms out of it. Sit/half stand in your chair with your hands grasping the arms. Using your own weight, dip your arms down and straighten, working up to at least 15 counts. Pro tip: make sure you have your chair locked in place.

Put down that phone. Instead of calling someone within in your office, pay him or her a visit in person. It’ll force you to get up and it keeps you connected with your office mates.

Leg planks. Sitting in your chair, raise one leg parallel to the floor. Repeat 15 times.

Jumping jacks. You know this one; you’ve been doing it since kindergarten. It’s a great midday recharger or refresher.

Stretching. It’s as important as the work you’re doing. Open your chest by grasping your hands behind your back; roll your neck; raise your hands to the ceiling. Do whatever feels right. And remember to inhale deeply and exhale deeply for ultimate benefits.

Bonus: always sit with a straight spine. It’s good for organ health and blood circulation.

By increasing your daily physical activity alone, you could burn up to an additional 300 calories a day. These little tips will get you moving, but for real change, remember to eat right and start replacing any bad habits with good ones.

Dr. Fernando Bayron is the Medical Director of the Bariatric Program at Florida Medical Center.