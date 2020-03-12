City of Miramar- Department Spotlight

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Eric Silva- Department Director

The Community Development Department reviews land development applications, promotes environmental sustainability, and facilitates neighborhood revitalization through home rehabilitation/ownership programs and business incentives.

DID YOU KNOW? The City if Miramar offers 24-HOUR PERMITTING

“24- Hour Permitting” is an early service that provides a streamlined permitting process for minor residential projects:

• Structural – Fence, Driveway, Shed, Re-Roof, Patio Slab, Windows & Doors, Shutters, Screen Enclosures & Awnings

• Electrical – Service Change (max 3 per company), Temporary Power-New Construction, Emergency Repair

• Mechanical – Air Conditioning Change Out (max 3 per company)

• Plumbing – Water Heater Replacement (max 5 per company), Backflow Preventer, Re-Piping House, Water Service, Septic to Sewer, Sewer Line

The process includes a team of permit clerks, structural plan examiners and zoning reviewers. This team reviews all pertinent documents and drawings on the same day. This allows customers to receive their permits the following business day instead of going through the normal process, which takes about a week.

Homeowner & Contractor Sign Up

WHEN: Tuesdays, 7 a.m. -10 a.m. Cut off time for same day service sign in will be at 9:50 a.m.

WHERE: 2200 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025

Please note: All other permits will not be accepted until 24-hour service has concluded. Contractors who desire to apply during same day service must register with the Building Division two (2) days prior.