Free & Inexpensive things to do in Miramar, Florida

Most of us have by now resolved to cut back on our expenses by doing things like, meal prep, taking our lunch to work & saving more! However, let’s face it- as much as we try to part ways with our vanilla lattes or hot caramel macchiatos, sometimes it’s easier said than done. Why not join me and take advantage of some free and inexpensive things around our City to help keep some cash in your pocket. “What fun things can I do for free or almost free in Miramar?” Why, I’m glad you asked!

1. Dance your stress away with a free Zumba class on the plaza at City Hall- join the exuberant group Thursdays from 6:00pm- 7:00pm.

2. Unwind with a free Yoga class every last Monday of the month at the Miramar Library from 5:30pm- 6:30pm. Don’t forget your yoga mat!

3. Stroll through the Ansin Art Gallery at the Miramar Cultural Center and check out the latest collection on display. https://miramarculturalcenter.org/567/Ansin-Family-Art-Gallery

4. Pack an old-fashioned picnic basket and a blanket and head to one of over 40 parks in the city. https://miramarparks.org/772/Parks-Facilities

5. Enjoy pool day with the kids at the East or West Aquatic Complex. The waterpark playgrounds will keep them entertained for hours while you relax.

https://miramarparks.org/836/Swimming-Facilities

6. Attend one of the many free events put on by the City and elected officials. Check out the event calendar here: https://miramarfl.gov/#tabf3cc0b39-a5f5-4029-87f3-02a592fb38a9_0

7. Take a free conversational Spanish class (El Club Spanish) at the Miramar Library held weekly on Mondays from 6:00pm-7:30pm. https://www.broward.org/library/Pages/BranchDetails.aspx?branchInfo=24

8. Get out in nature and visit Snake Warrior Island. This 53-acre natural area is great for nature photography, bird watching or just to take a walk. https://www.broward.org/Parks/Pages/Park.aspx?=34

9. Visit the Miramar Community Garden, located in Historic Miramar! The 7,400 sq. ft. garden is an award-winning “micro urban farm” where you can learn about growing fresh organic produce & healthy living! https://www.miramarfl.gov/501/Community-Garden

10. Grab a cup of coffee at Miramar Town Center, sit under the beautiful palm trees, enjoy the glorious weather and just people watch! You’re welcome.