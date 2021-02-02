Gables High School completes Green Apple Schools application

Coral Gables High School recently announced that it completed the Green Apple Designation Application.

This Florida Department of Environmental Protection program provides environmental guidelines to help Florida primary and secondary schools evaluate operations, set goals and take specific actions to improve environmental performance. Once approved, this designation will help Coral Gables High School build a more sustainable school environment moving toward a zero waste practice.

The Florida green school designation program recognizes Florida schools that are protecting the state’s natural resources and demonstrate environmental improvements to the 40-year designation. Schools have an opportunity to obtain different Apple levels based on the requirement of each tier. Coral Gables high school hopes to achieve Gold Apple status within the next few years with the collaboration of the City of Coral Gables.

The Florida green school designation program application is a comprehensive evaluation tool detailing the programs requirements and providing links to best management practices in technical assistance to help achieve Florida green school designation. The applications directly reflect each of the program’s five areas of operation — communication and education; energy efficiency; water conservation; waste reduction, reusing recycling, and air quality.