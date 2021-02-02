Pinecrest Gardens: let us entertain you…safely!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For more than 10 years Pinecrest Gardens has brought to you the very best in family entertainment, and in these challenging days we continue to strive to bring you entertainment with your health and well-being top of mind. Over the next two weeks you can join us for some great live shows enjoyed either outside in fresh air, where masks and social distancing are required, or shows that are livestreamed where you can enjoy great entrainment from the safety of your own home.

JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl is an eight concert jazz series streamed live from the Pinecrest Gardens’ Banyan Bowl Amphitheater. In an effort to both save the famed series this year and help feed families across the nation, the Village of Pinecrest will make this iconic jazz series available to anyone with internet access. A generous portion of the proceeds from JazzAid Live will go directly to World Central Kitchen, founded by acclaimed international Chef José Andrés to help to feed families affected by the pandemic.

Wycliffe Gordon

Saturday, February 13, 8:00 p.m.

Musical ambassador and interpreter of America’s music, Wycliffe Gordon performs hard-swinging, straight-ahead jazz, receiving great acclaim from audiences and critics alike. His unmatched modern mastery of the plunger mute and his exceptional technique and signature sound has earned Gordon a place in musical history known as one of the top trombonists of his generation. Gordon was named “Best in Trombone” by the Downbeat Critics Poll three years running and the Jazz Journalists Association named him “Trombonist of the Year” eight times.

Tickets are $15 per show, or you can purchase the remaining concert subscription package for a reduced rate of $50 for the four remaining shows. Concerts will air only once at 8:00 p.m. ET the day of the concert on any internet based device including some smart TVs, computer monitors, tablets and smartphones.

Laughter in the Garden presents…

Sheena Reagan – Winner, Florida’s Funniest Female

Thursday, February 11, 8:00 p.m. Tickets $20 plus surcharge of $2.85.

Enjoy a night of outdoor and socially distanced LIVE comedy when Comic Cure presents nationally touring comedians, local rising stars, and one-of-a-kind entertainment that will have you laughing-out-loud at your seats.

Our next performance is one you will not want to miss. Sheena Reagan is a comedian and writer from Cape Coral, Florida. Reagan was named Florida’s Funniest Female 2018 and continues to win over audiences with her fresh outlook and explosive personality. She has also been seen at Gotham Comedy Club in NYC, Comedy Bar Chicago and all over the Sunshine State. Sheena’s versatile and unique material will have audiences of all kinds laughing all night and leaving with a smile. Beverages and snacks avail for purchase.