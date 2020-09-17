Jose Javier Rodriguez deserves to return as your State Senator for District 37

Here’s a guy who has paid his dues and deserves to be re-elected as your State Senator for District 37.

After serving in the State House from 2012 to 2016, José Javier was elected to represent District 37 in the State Senate in 2016. During this time, his work protecting vulnerable people, defending the environment and supporting public education has earned him many awards.

Jose Javier currently serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and as a member of the Rules, Ethics & Elections and Agriculture & Environment Appropriations Committees.

So, here is the background: José Javier dedicated himself to serving those in need long before taking office. Before he became a lawyer and advocate, Senator Rodríguez served in the Peace Corps in Senegal, where he worked as a business advisor and later as an assistant to Senegal’s Ministry of Labor.

A graduate of Harvard Law School, Jose Javier chose a job as a legal aid lawyer instead of taking offers from big law firms. During this time he represented low-wage workers, tenants, homeowner associations, small businesses, and neighborhood-based organizations. Even after he moved into private practice, he continued to work on behalf of consumers, workers, labor organizations and those wrongfully injured.

He’s also taught courses at both FIU’s College of Law and St. Thomas School of Law.

Jose Javier lives in the City of Miami and with his wife Sonia, a Miami native, who together are raising two sons. Miami’s Community Newspapers says send him back to District 37 as your State Senator.