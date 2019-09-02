Kendall Regional and Mercy Hospitals join forces in opioid take-back program

Kendall Regional Medical Center (KRMC) and Mercy Hospital have joined forces to host the “Crush the Crisis” opioid take-back event on Sept. 7. Law enforcement officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department and the City of Miami Police Department will be on-site to assist with the collection and disposal of unused medications.

The purpose of “Crush the Crisis” is to provide Miami-Dade County residents a safe, confidential way to dispose of unused or expired opioid medications.

Volunteers will collect tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

“Crush the Crisis” will take place on Sept. 7, and Miami-Dade County residents have an option of two collection sites:

• KRMC at 11760 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33175 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; and

• Mercy Hospital at 3663 S. Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33133 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Opioid addiction is a growing crisis not only in Miami-Dade County, but across our nation,” said Dr. Manuel Anton, chief medical officer KRMC. “Our goal for ‘Crush the Crisis’ is to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid addiction and educate our community about the proper disposal of these medications.

Dr. Mark Multach, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital, agrees. “Narcotics, or opioids, are highly addictive and hurt people around us every day. ‘Crush the Crisis’ is a first step in helping our friends, families, and communities live a better life.”

In 2017, there were more than 70,200 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. – an age adjusted rate of 21.7 per 100,000 persons. Among these, 47,600 involved opioids. The age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths increased significantly in Florida by 5.9 percent from 2016 (23.7 per 100,000) to 2017 (25.1 per 100,000).

KRMC and Mercy Hospital are two of more than 65 HCA Healthcare facilities nationwide hosting opioid take back events on Sept. 7.

About KRMC

Kendall Regional Medical Center, an award-winning 417-bed hospital, is recognized for providing a wide array of services to the residents of South Florida, as well as visitors from around the world. KRMC offers 24-hour comprehensive medical, surgical and diagnostic services, including trauma and burn care, pediatrics and maternity services, an orthopedic and spine institute, along with patient and community services.

For over 45 years, KRMC has been committed to expanding and improving every facet of the organization. Today, the hospital has grown into a major tertiary-care teaching facility, with more than 1,000 physicians and specialists and 1,800 employees.

The main campus of Kendall Regional Medical Center is located at 11750 SW 40 St., Miami, FL 33175. For information visit www.kendallmed.com or call 305-222-2200.

About Mercy Hospital

Mercy Hospital is a 488-bed acute care facility affiliated with HCA, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services. Since its inception in 1950, Mercy Hospital has followed the Catholic tradition and is the only hospital in Miami-Dade County easily accessible by air, land, and sea. Designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the Joint Commission, their Hyperbaric and Wound Care Center is also a Divers Alert Network (DAN) for Florida and the Caribbean. M

Mercy Hospital is affiliated with 700 physicians and its Centers of Excellence include: The Heart Center, the Maternity and Women’s Health Center, the Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery Institute, the Orthopedics & Spine Institute, the Miami Cancer Center, and the Behavioral Health Center.

Learn more about Mercy Hospital or find a physician by visiting www.MercyMiami.com or calling 305-285-2929.