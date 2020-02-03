Matthew A. Love named permanent president/CEO at Nicklaus Children’s

Matthew A. Love has accepted the permanent role of president and CEO at Nicklaus Children’s Health System (NCHS).

Love, who joined the health system as chief financial officer in October 2018, was appointed interim president and CEO by the NCHS board of directors in July 2019.

“I am excited to share that Matt has accepted the permanent role of president and chief executive officer for Nicklaus Children’s Health System,” said Mario Murgado, chair of the NCHS board. “In the months since his interim appointment, Matt has shown his commitment to the health system, our employees, patients and families, and the community. He has done a tremendous job of aligning business priorities so that decisions and strategies begin with the patients-and-families-first philosophy.”

Love has more than 20 years of experience in financial and operational oversight in both adult and pediatric healthcare systems. Prior to joining NCHS, he served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Regions for Mercy Health System in Ohio, where he led a team of seven regional chief financial officers.

“It is an honor to collaborate with so many dedicated physicians, nurses, and other professionals to support the well-being of the children and families of our community,” Love said. “Together, we look forward to building on our health system’s remarkable 70-year legacy of pediatric leadership and innovation to ensure that the children of the region receive the best possible care.”

Love is a graduate of The Ohio State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering, and has a master’s degree in business administration from Cleveland State University.