Representatives Shalala, Garcia Introduce Resolution to Designate Hispanic Nurses Day

Representatives Donna Shalala (FL-27) and Jesús “Chuy” García (IL-04) and introduced a congressional resolution to designate September 22nd as National Hispanic Nurses Day. The designation of a specific day to honor Hispanic nurses will help raise awareness of their accomplishments and the important work they carry out in our communities.

“For years now, Hispanics have been the fastest growing ethnic group in the United States,” said Rep. Shalala. “As our country grows more diverse, bilingual and bicultural Hispanic nurses are more important than ever because their language and cultural skills help improve health related outcomes. Nurses are the cornerstone of America’s healthcare system, and I am proud to honor the thousands of hardworking Hispanic nurses who are serving their communities and saving lives every day.”

“This year, nurses have been under unprecedented pressure, risking their lives and many times, their families’ lives to care for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have done so with compassion and tenacity, undergoing sleepless nights and facing devastating loss of patients, colleagues, and peers,” said Rep. García. “Even before the present health emergency, Hispanic nurses have played a key role in educating and helping change health outcomes in Latino communities. I also want to recognize the National Association of Hispanic Nurses, for being strong allies to Congress as they help inform, educate, and work closely with legislators to improve the education, recruitment, and retention of all nurses and, more importantly, the health and safety of our communities. That’s why I’m proud to introduce this resolution with my colleague Rep. Shalala to make September 22nd Hispanic Nurses Day.”

“Through sleepless nights and exhausting shifts, Hispanic nurses are demonstrating every day how they’re American heroes. Never before had our health care professionals confronted a challenge as daunting as this global pandemic — that’s particularly true for Hispanic nurses,” said Chairman Joaquin Castro (TX-20), Congressional Hispanic Caucus. “Latinos have been disproportionately harmed by COVID-19, which means people from our communities are disproportionately in need of life-saving care. Imagine the immense stress of seeing your neighbors dying at higher rates, and being responsible to care for their lives. This resolution not only recognizes the sacrifice and selflessness of Hispanic nurses, but also recommits this Congress to fully supporting these essential workers moving forward.”