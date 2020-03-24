Rotary Chili Cook Off postponed but others hold fast

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As we deal with the COVID-19, it would appear most all of our community events have been cancel or reduced in size. The Rotary Club of Coral Gables postponed their 5th Annual Chili Cook Off , an event that supports numerous charities through the RCCG Foundation. Rather than cancel the event, the board has decided to move it to Sunday, October 25, a date that lends itself to a great Halloween themed event for participants decorating their tents. Chefs, sponsors and others needing more information, should check updates online at chilichillin.com.

Despite many cancellation of events and change of dates for others, several events were held early March. The GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club held their monthly Gringo Bingo at Clutch Burger on March 10. In an effort to enjoy the cooler weather and avoid close contact, the event was outside Clutch Burger on the plaza with DJ Germain’s music and Steven Bradley entertaining the crowd with their antics. This month they raised money about $900 for RCCG’s projects with Ecoworks in Haiti helping small farmers in remote areas. The next Gringo Bingo for the Coral Gables Woman’s Club will benefit Autism Speaks, whose Development Director, Lisa Boccia, is also a member of the club and a regular at these events with her husband Mike. While the date was set for April 14, this may change depending on recommendation from the county. Tickets are $35 and include slider, fries, drink (wine, beer or unlimited sodas) and 6 game cards and chance to win some amazing prizes. By the way, Autism Speaks’ annual walk in Doral on Sunday, April 26, at Doral Central Park, has been postponed.

In some good news, the 20th Anniversary of Coconut Grove Woman’s Club’s Young Artists’ Gallery (YAG) was held the weekend of March 14- 15. Over those 2 decades, the Club has awarded more than $ 100,000 in scholarship to deserving local art students. On March 14, during a 2 day Exhibit, the Club presented $ 15,000 worth of scholarships. The exhibit included approximately 120 works of 115 young artists from the Miami-Dade public senior high school system and were available for purchase. While the reception was canceled, they were able to award the scholarships that weekend to some amazingly talented Miami-Dade County public high school students. Kudos to Vicki Tencati, the Club’s YAG Committee Chair, all the young artists and sponsors for an amazing exhibition despite the challenges with the COVID-19 issues.

April promises to be another month with event cancellations or date changes. The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame 52nd Annual Induction Banquet, originally scheduled for Thursday, April 2, has bee postponed. The new banquet date will be announced in the near future. For more information on the event, call UMSHoF Executive Director John Routh at the Hall of Fame at 305-284-2775 or go to UMSportsHallofFame.com/induction-banquet .

Looking forward May, there are multiple events that are scheduled at this time. On Saturday afternoon, May 2, the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club will host a lovely Mothers Day Tea at their clubhouse, 1001 East Ponce de Leon Blvd., with a great program you won’t want to miss. Proceeds will benefit the club’s free children’s dental clinic that serves approximately 600 children and provides more than $240,000 in free dental services every year. All being well by May, plan on spending the day with your mothers, aunts , daughters or special people for an amazing event. Find more info on this event soon at GFWCcoralgableswomansclub.org.

Finally, try to avoid crowds. Support your favorite eateries with take out orders or, even better, buy gift certificates to use later. Charities will need support as fund raisers are canceled and demand for services increases. When we get back to normal, businesses should be prepared for a surge in business. Think positive thoughts and do what you can to help your neighbors during this difficult period for all.

Until next time, keep making each day count.