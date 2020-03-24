Winners at the Platinum Dancesport Challenge

“Our Stars” from the South Miami Studio, Rendezvous Ballroom, took first places in all divisions at the 2020 Platinum Dancesport Challenge held February 6th – 8th, held at the Miami Airport Hilton. “Led by their teachers, the Undefeated World Salsa Champions and award winning Ballroom Instructors, Isaac and Laura Altman, the Rendezvous Ballroom proved that they can teach you to dance so anyone will want to be your partner.” Rendezvous Ballroom is located in the Shops at Sunset Place, 5701 Sunset Drive, STE 230, South Miami, Fl. 33143. They offer classes for every style of dance 6 days a week including the exercise class called Ballroom Fitness. For more information call them at 305-271-0606.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here