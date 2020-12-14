    SOUTH FLORIDA PBS Celebrates Suncoast Emmy Winners

    South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) is honored to have received 10 Suncoast 2020 Emmy Awards during the virtual ceremony on Saturday, December 12th.

    “We are humbled, and it is very gratifying to be recognized by the Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for our local productions, especially during this very difficult period. We are particularly proud of Changing Seas, now on its 13th year, for garnering three awards in the Environment category out of the four programs we produced this year,” expressed CEO and president Dolores Sukhdeo.

    The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is the standard-bearer for excellence in the television industry and the gatekeeper of the prestigious regional EMMY® Awards in the Suncoast Region. The Suncoast Chapter represents the best and brightest television and media professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of the Suncoast region’s television markets.

    Below is a list of winning entries that are South Florida PBS original productions:

    Environment-Program

    Changing Seas “American Samoa’s Resilient Coral Reefs”

    Alexa Elliott, Sean Hickey

    Changing Seas “A Decade After Deepwater”

    Sean Hickey, Liz Smith, Norman Silva

    Changing Seas “Peru’s Desert Penguins”

    Alexa Elliott, Sean Hickey, Luis Marrou, David Diez

    Interactive Media

    Walking the Florida Wildlife Corridor with Carlton Ward, Jr.

    Charlotte Cushing, Norman Silva

    Below is a list of Independent Productions which aired on South Florida PBS:

    Arts & Entertainment-Program Feature/Segment

    Jen Clay: The Texture of Anxiety (featured in Art Loft)

    Dennis Scholl, Juan Matos, Ed Talavera

    Arts/Entertainment – Program/Special

    Uncanny: The Dolls of Mariana Monteagudo (featured in film-maker)

    Elaine Minionis, The Lunch Box Studio

    Documentary – Cultural

    Singular

    Dennis Scholl, Marlon Johnson

    My Survivor

    Jerry Levine, Mindy Hersh, Bonnie Reiter-Lehrer

    Levine & Co. Creative Television and Film

    Magazine Program

    Dock & Dine

    Amanda Prince, Jim Gallagher, Michelle Flores, Jason Pereira

    Ko-Mar Productions

    Director

    My Survivor

    Jerry Levine

    Levine & Co. Creative Television and Film

