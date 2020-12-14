SOUTH FLORIDA PBS Celebrates Suncoast Emmy Winners

South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) is honored to have received 10 Suncoast 2020 Emmy Awards during the virtual ceremony on Saturday, December 12th.

“We are humbled, and it is very gratifying to be recognized by the Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for our local productions, especially during this very difficult period. We are particularly proud of Changing Seas, now on its 13th year, for garnering three awards in the Environment category out of the four programs we produced this year,” expressed CEO and president Dolores Sukhdeo.

The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is the standard-bearer for excellence in the television industry and the gatekeeper of the prestigious regional EMMY® Awards in the Suncoast Region. The Suncoast Chapter represents the best and brightest television and media professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of the Suncoast region’s television markets.

Below is a list of winning entries that are South Florida PBS original productions:

Environment-Program

Changing Seas “American Samoa’s Resilient Coral Reefs”

Alexa Elliott, Sean Hickey

Changing Seas “A Decade After Deepwater”

Sean Hickey, Liz Smith, Norman Silva

Changing Seas “Peru’s Desert Penguins”

Alexa Elliott, Sean Hickey, Luis Marrou, David Diez

Interactive Media

Walking the Florida Wildlife Corridor with Carlton Ward, Jr.

Charlotte Cushing, Norman Silva

Below is a list of Independent Productions which aired on South Florida PBS:

Arts & Entertainment-Program Feature/Segment

Jen Clay: The Texture of Anxiety (featured in Art Loft)

Dennis Scholl, Juan Matos, Ed Talavera

Arts/Entertainment – Program/Special

Uncanny: The Dolls of Mariana Monteagudo (featured in film-maker)

Elaine Minionis, The Lunch Box Studio

Documentary – Cultural

Singular

Dennis Scholl, Marlon Johnson

My Survivor

Jerry Levine, Mindy Hersh, Bonnie Reiter-Lehrer

Levine & Co. Creative Television and Film

Magazine Program

Dock & Dine

Amanda Prince, Jim Gallagher, Michelle Flores, Jason Pereira

Ko-Mar Productions

Director

My Survivor

Jerry Levine

Levine & Co. Creative Television and Film